Big record! Electricity trading at IEX touches new high at 293 million units

Spot power trading at the Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) on Thursday touched 293 million units, making it the highest daily volume of electricity traded in the day-ahead market till date. The volume is 146% higher than what was traded for the same day last year. The average spot power price at the exch-ange was Rs 6.76/unit, a 52% rise year-on-year. The highest price touched for a 15-minute block to be supplied on Friday went up to as high as Rs 15.37/unit.

According to sources, the top states that purchased the highest volume of electricity for Friday were Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Bihar. The biggest sellers were Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Rajasthan. Experts said that a sudden fall in temperature in north India due to rains led states in this area offering surplus power for sale in the exchange.

Electricity demand in Maharashtra has mainly been rising on account of higher agricultural consumption amid a dry spell. The state’s power demand was at a high of 22,399 MW on September 21. The state is the highest power consuming state in the country and recent demand levels have been as much as 30% higher, annually.

Research agency India Ratings said in a recent report that apart from falling wind and hydro generation due to seasonal factors, partial generation availability of about 40 GW of stressed thermal power assets in the middle of resolution process have also contributed to the recent surge in spot power prices. “Non-availability of working capital limits for the stressed thermal power assets is leading to muted generation,” it noted. The firm had cautioned that competition in the short-term market is likely to intensify if there are delays in coal supply issues and if PPAs remain elusive, which could lead to unviable tariff realisation.