Big push for digital economy: Suresh Prabhu explores ways to boost E-commerce industry

To give a boost to the E-commerce industry in India, Commerce Minister Suresh Prabhu on Tuesday discussed policies with stakeholders at the first meeting of a think-tank established to provide a “credible forum” for an “inclusive dialogue” on the sector’s policymaking. The think tank on the Framework for National Policy on E-commerce was established recently to prepare policies that help in capitalising on the opportunities the industry will throw in future.

“The think tank seeks to collectively deliberate on the challenges confronting India in the arena of the digital economy…” Commerce Minister Suresh Prabhu said in a tweet. The think tank is led by commerce and industry minister Suresh Prabhu comprises of officials from ministries of finance, home affairs, corporate affairs, and electronics and information technology.

Suresh Prabhu said that the various aspects of E-commerce and digital economy at the meeting ranging from physical and digital infrastructure, regulatory regime, taxation policy, data flows, server localisation, IPR, FDI, technology flows, need for skill development to trade-related aspects. He also said that both government and industry will have to work together to create a balanced policy for the E-commerce sector.

Representatives from industry chambers including CII, exporters body FIEO, MSME, telecom companies, IT and e-Commerce companies including Bharti Enterprises, Reliance Jio, TCS, Wipro, Ola and MakeMyTrip were reportedly present at the meeting.