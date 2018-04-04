Big potential in professional photography, says MD of Fujifilm India

Consumers may be turning to mobile phones more than ever before to capture their precious moments, however the Japanese camera maker Fujifilm sees immense potential in the professional photography segment in India.

Consumers may be turning to mobile phones more than ever before to capture their precious moments, however the Japanese camera maker Fujifilm sees immense potential in the professional photography segment in India. The wedding, advertising, broadcast and digital mediums are evolving at a fast pace here due to which there is a huge demand for superior image quality, Haruto Iwata, managing director, Fujifilm India tells Sudhir Chowdhary in a recent interview. Excerpts:

How does Fujifilm look at the camera market opportunity in India, especially in the wake of the onslaught from mobile phones?

While we know that demand for entry-level compact digital cameras has been largely taken over by smartphones, still we believe that there are customers in the market who are looking for high image quality. They want an offering with outstanding image quality and advanced features. We are incorporating features like LCD screen, Bluetooth connectivity and HD video recording to fulfill all their needs. With our X-series range, we are targeting professional photographers who are looking for lightweight cameras. These professionals will find good options in our range of mirrorless cameras because of its high performance and outstanding image quality. X-series include cameras that are great for candid shots which make them an ideal option for wedding documentary shooters, giving them sharp details and excellent colours even in low light. We have also observed that Indian consumers are primarily driven by interchangeable lens category out of which 90% is DSLR and 10% is mirrorless camera. Considering the trends, we believe there is much scope for the mirrorless market to evolve vis-à-vis DSLR which is essentially the reason why we want to introduce new products in the X-Series line-up.

How is the camera market growing for Fujifilm in India?

During FY2016-17, we posted a turnover of `1,000 crore out of which medical systems was the major contributor followed by photo imaging, image capturing, graphic arts, recording media and industrial products respectively. This year we have very aggressive plans to expand our image capturing division along with our other various divisions. We are witnessing a promising future for ourselves in the Indian market. Our growth drivers are coming from new-age customers who are aware of what they want and are quality conscious. We believe that in 2018 we will effectively capture customer’s minds with our robust pipeline of products.

Fujifilm is identified with cameras. What are your efforts to re-create a brand beyond this image?

Fujifilm India has six major businesses that operate in India which include photo imaging, image capturing, medical division, graphic arts division, industrial products and recording media. In most of the domains we are the market leaders. Though people may have a perception of Fujifilm as just a camera company, the fact is that 50% of our revenue comes from the medical business. Further to enhance Fujifilm India brand awareness we are actively working on our marketing plans, which includes advertisement in print (newspapers and magazines), outdoor media and participating in industry and consumer exhibitions.

What are your plans for investment in India. Where do you see India in next five years, when it comes to contributing to the parent company?

Fujifilm India is focused on expanding its strategic key products in its image capturing business by promoting photography through its X-Series range of mirrorless cameras for professional photographers and Instax range of instant cameras for the selfie generation, alongside its photo imaging business which includes a range of customised photo album and print solutions especially for the wedding market. Our focus will also be on strengthening our medical division with the introduction of highly advanced systems and the graphic arts division with our wide format ink jet printers. Our target is to achieve double digit growth in the next year for which we need to focus on aggressive and strong top and bottom line performance.