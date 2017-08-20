Big news for smartphone lovers; Google, Xiaomi working together for new Android One phone, claims report

, Xiaomi may have collaborated with Google and working on an Android One version of the Mi 5X. (Twitter/xiaomi)

In what could be a dream come true for Xiaomi lovers, the Chinese company is reportedly working in collaboration with Google to offer pure Android experience in the recently announced Mi 5X. Xiaomi, under its current smartphone range of Redmi phones, makes fully customised MIUI software from Android mobile OS source code. As per claims made by Indonesian blog Krispitech, Xiaomi may have collaborated with Google and working on an Android One version of the Mi 5X. The Krispitech blog, written in the Indonesian language, says that Android One is a Google project in bringing smart phones with the pure Android operating system, with guaranteed software update.

In this project, Google dabbled directly in designing, developing, marketing, to providing support in both hardware and software, it says. Google then includes local and international smart phone manufacturers to assist them in the manufacturing process. The blog makes it a point that despite Google already having its own line of Nexus phones (now Pixel) to accommodate that goal, the tech giant may still collaborate with Xiaomi to make these phones affordable for middle range user.

However, it still remains a question that if the phone will be launched in India or not? The Krispitech blog only speculates the phone to introduced in the Indonesian market. However, it reasons that Indonesia may see the launch because of its developing smartphone market. Given the fact that India too is a developing smartphone nation, one may keep his fingers crossed for an exciting news.

Xiaomi will launch its first dual-camera phone in India in the month of September, company’s India’s Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain had recently announced. However, in the announcement, Jain did not reveal which specific smartphone model will be launched in India next month. “Can’t wait for you guys to check out Xiaomi’s first dual-camera phone in India! Coming next month! Can you guess which one?” Kumar had Tweeted.