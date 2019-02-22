Big news for flyers! Daily Vistara flights soon to Japan as airline inks pact with Japan Airlines

Opening more routes between India and Tokyo, the agreement is effective this February, the statement added. 

Daily flights to Japan by Vistara, soon.

Vistara customers may find a reason to rejoice as the airline will soon expand its services in Japan by codesharing, a Vistara statement said on Friday. Opening more routes between India and Tokyo, the agreement is effective this February, the statement added. 

“The codeshare flights will offer convenient connections to and from a daily flight that Japan Airlines already operates to Delhi directly from Tokyo Narita”, it said.  

The aviation giant will offer seamless connectivity to Japan and vice-versa, owing to the pact. Japan Airlines and Vistara flights operate from the same terminal at Delhi (T3).

Per the pact, Japan Airlines will add ‘JL’ designator code to approximately 32 Vistara flights which operate across major metro cities including Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and Pune.

“We’re delighted to further strengthen our partnership with Japan Airlines with this codeshare agreement. This partnership helps us offer greater convenience and variety of choice to customers with a comprehensive network, ” Sanjiv Kapoor, chief strategy and commercial officer, Vistara, said.

The travellers between Japan and India have increased over time. The partnership between Vistara and Japan Airlines will provide better access to the mutual customers of the company, Hideki Oshima, executive officer, Japan Airlines, said.

He added that they look forward to further cooperate with Vistara to expand the opportunities for both aviation firms.

Meanwhile, the two aviation firms had signed an MoU in September 2017 that allows them to pursue commercial opportunities, PTI quoted the release. They already have an interline through check-in partnership, it added. By the interline agreement, the companies can issue and accept tickets for flights operated by the other partner.

After British Airways, Singapore Airlines, and SilkAir, JAL is Vistara’s fourth codesharing pact with an aviation firm. Vistara, a full-service carrier, is a joint venture of Tata and SIA.  

