Big investment opportunities for Indian companies in various sectors available in Central American nations: Indian Envoy

Central American countries — Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras have great potential for IT and IT-enabled services and for BPOs. Also companies like HCL, Genpact and 24×7 have a strong presence in the region. Locational advantage of these countries helps Indian IT companies to near-shore services to countries like the US and Canada. There are great investment opportunities in other sectors including education, and training, automobile and automobile spare parts and ancillaries and pharmaceutical products are also there.

Bawa Syed Mubarak, Ambassador of India to Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras talks with Huma Siddiqui options for the Indian businesses in the region. Following are excerpts:

Pharmaceutical sector: All three countries have a social security programme and spend a lot of money on procuring medicines. Indian generic products and biosimilars and other branded products have a good presence in the region and have great potential to expand its market. A sustained effort needs to be done by Pharmaxcil and other Indian agencies to create a positive image for Indian pharmaceutical products. There are many vested interest groups who have tried to project Indian pharmaceuticals as low-quality products. This perception needs to be changed and a sustained strategy needs to be evolved to promote Indian pharmaceutical products in the region.

Agricultural sector: Agricultural machinery and agricultural pumps and diesel generators have a great scope in the country. There are several Indian diesel engine manufacturers who distribute their diesel engines to farmers, especially in areas with limited access to electricity. Sonalika Tractors have entered into the market. And agricultural products can be a great alternative to products that are available in the market. The sugar industry is one of the largest industries and in Guatemala, the sugar industry needs a lot of pumps, boilers and related products. Indian engineering companies can utilize this opportunity.

Auto sector: Bajaj, Mahindra, hero have a strong presence in the region. Bajaj Auto Rickshaws are very popular in rural areas. Mahindra Pick-up is also becoming popular. Indian two-wheelers are popular among the people in Central America. TVS has recently launched its operations in Guatemala which is also expected to spread to El Salvador and Honduras. Auto parts and auto ancillaries and tyres also have great scope for exports into the region.

People-to-people contacts: There is a great liking for Indian culture in the region. Yoga is very popular and Indian food also is becoming extremely popular in the region. There is great appreciation for Indian culture.

Namaste India

Dr Alejandro Giammattei President-Elect of Guatemala had visited the Indian Embassy last month, and has invited Indian investors in all key sectors, especially BPO and IT sector. He also gave assurance that his government would provide all necessary support to the investors.

Earlier this month, we had organised the first-ever Indian festival of India- ‘Namaste India: Door to Opportunities’ at Cayala, Guatemala City. And 36 Indian companies participated in the event.

The event was organized primarily to showcase India’s economic strength and export potential. The two-day event also had a full calendar of cultural programme. Indian restaurants in Guatemala participated in the event and top Indian companies like Mahindra, Bajaj, Royal Enfield, Hero and Sonalika Tractors were present from the automobile sector, while pharmaceutical companies including Caplin Point, Seven Pharma and Bharat Serums were present at the event. Major Indian textile companies such as Raymond, Welspun, Aditya Birla’s Raysal, Arvind, Aarvee and Nagreeka, and Parle Biscuits too were there.

Guatemala also recently held cultural events in India and participated in the International Book Festival in Kolkata. A Guatemalan movie ‘La Leonora” by Guatemalan Director and producer Jairo Bustamante, won Golden royal Bengal Tiger Award for Best Film in the 25th Edition of the Kolkata International film Festival celebrated from November 8-15, this year.

Visas: We encourage both tourism and business people to travel to India. For people travelling to the region, if they have a US visa, it becomes easier. For Guatemala and El Salvador, there are Missions in India and people without US visa can apply for visas.

EEPC delegation

A 26–member delegation led by Engineering Export Promotion Council (EEPC) comprising 18 companies visited Guatemala earlier this month to participate in the Ferret Expo 2019. An India Pavilion was in place with a focus on tools, hardware & construction materials, auto components and building material and many more. This provided an opportunity to promote business between Guatemala and India.

Besides participating in the Expo, the companies had interactions with companies in Guatemala and trade organizations and associations for developing business relationships in their respective sectors.

The EEPC delegation also travelled to Honduras and Indian companies had B2B meetings with around 100 companies during the Buyer-Seller Meet in San Pedro Sula, Honduras. And they visited few establishments and the nearest Port.