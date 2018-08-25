Big help! Maruti launches bike-based emergency assistance – Here is how it works

While the service will be available on a complimentary basis under the extended warranty offered on the company cars, vehicles not covered under warranty will have to pay visiting charges ranging between Rs 420 and Rs 575, depending on the location.

On Friday, India’s largest car-maker Maruti Suzuki launched an initiative to provide quick roadside assistance to its customers. The initiative, called the Quick Response Team (QRT) on Bikes, will offer roadside assistance to its customers’ cars in 251 cities, in the first phase.

“We are starting with 350 motorcycles in over 250 cities. The initiative will be expanded to 500 cities by the end of 2020”, Maruti Suzuki MD & CEO Kenichi Ayukawa said.

The launch of the QRT on Bikes is a strategic decision to rapidly help attend customer cars that may have broken down on the road, he added. “The QRT bikes will be able to reach the distressed vehicle in lesser time in cities with heavy traffic, thus reducing the stress level of the owner as well … this initiative will take Maruti Suzuki service for customer care to the next level of convenience”, Ayukawa said.

Each QRT biker will be equipped with essential tools and critical spares needed to quickly restore the vehicle in distress. “The QRT technicians can handle around 90% of the problems typically faced by customers in case of a vehicle breakdown”, the company said in a statement.

Maruti Suzuki’s executive director, Service, Partho Banerjee added that the company, on an average, receives around 10,000 calls per month for roadside assistance.

How does it work?

When a Maruti Suzuki customer reports a vehicle breakdown, a web-based system identifies the GPS location of the nearby technician and assigns him for the complaint. The customer and the technician can connect over phone and see each other’s location and the estimated time of arrival, through the Maruti Care mobile app. The technicians, the company said, are equipped with a battery jump starter, tyre inflator, a toolbox, among others. The QRT on Bikes joins a fleet of over 415 Maruti Suzuki on-Road Service (MoS) vehicles to attend to customer cars.