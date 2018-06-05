Big discounts up for grabs! Vistara cuts fares by up to 75% in 24-hour sale

The Vistara discount sale comes a day after budget carrier GoAir announced a special monsoon sale, offering customers fares as low as Rs 1,299 for domestic travel. (PTI)

Full service carrier Vistara today lowered its fares by up to 75 per cent under a limited period offer, which comes into effect from midnight today. The Vistara discount sale comes a day after budget carrier GoAir announced a special monsoon sale, offering customers fares as low as Rs 1,299 for domestic travel. Bookings under the sale scheme, in which fares have been lowered up to 75 per cent over normal fares across the network, are open for 24 hours, starting 0001 hours tonight for the travel between June 21 and September 27, Vistara said in a release. The Tata-SIA airline is the only domestic carrier which has premium economy class across its aircraft, besides business and economy.

The sale not only offers fares as low as Rs 1,599 all-in for short routes like Delhi-Lucknow, it also offers fares on other longer routes as well with fares on sectors such as Delhi-Hyderabad and Delhi-Ranchi starting Rs 2,199 and Delhi-Kolkata and Delhi-Mumbai from Rs 2,299, the release said. Similarly, ticket prices for a KolkataPort Blair flight starts from Rs 2,499, and DelhiGoa from Rs 2,799.

The fares are all-inclusive, with no fuel surcharges or taxes in addition to the stated fares, Vistara said. The Mumbai-headquartered airline operates over 800 flights per week to 22 domestic destinations, with a fleet of 20 Airbus A320 planes.