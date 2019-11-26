Big brands are the culprits, we can’t be blamed for plastic pollution, say Indians

79% of Indians also feel better about brands which are trying to bring changes to achieve better environmental outcomes. (Reuters)

As people around the world have started to recognise the plastic menace, a majority of the urban Indian population said that while they are willing to take a tough stand against plastics, big brands and manufacturers are accountable for the recycling and re-use of packaging so that plastic pollution can be curbed. “81% urban Indians polled say they will hold the manufacturers accountable,” Ipsos said in a recent survey. Further, 79% of Indians also feel better about brands which are trying to bring changes to achieve better environmental outcomes, the survey added. Many FMCG companies, which excessively use plastics in their packaging, have started to run campaigns against plastics and have said that they are willing to contribute towards a sustainable future.

In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s goal of making India single-use plastic-free soon, about 80% of Indians also want a complete ban on these plastics. “Indians displaying a tough stand is an off shoot of the tough measures taken by the government, especially on single-use plastics …There is wide awareness and behavioral change taking place among Indians,” Neetu Bansal, Client Officer, Ipsos India, said.

In fact, many want companies to bring about drastic changes in the way things are packaged and want products which can use as small packaging as possible. “75% Indians are willing to alter shopping habits – will change where they shop, if it means using less packaging,” Ipsos said.

Following the government’s call for reducing plastic usage in India, many consumer-facing companies have rolled out campaigns and also changed the way they used to pack their products. For instance, Amazon India recently announced that instead of using plastic bubble wrap and air fill cushions in packaging, it will start to send paper cuttings and paper fills to decrease its plastic usage in shipped products. A leading FMCG company Marico also rolled out a campaign against plastic where the company was offering Rs 10 for every used plastic bottle or container from the company’s product portfolio.