Big boost of Rs 60k cr projects! Yogi-Modi with 80 prominent industrialists to hold mega ground-breaking event

The Uttar Pradesh government will hold the ground-breaking ceremony to launch of various industrial projects worth Rs 60,000 crore here on July 29. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the ground breaking ceremony to launch mega projects worth Rs 60,000 crore at Indira Gandhi Prathisthan in the state capital, UP minister for industries Satish Mahana said. Around 80 leading industrialists, including big groups such as Reliance, Mahindra and Adani, are expected to attend the event, Mahana said.

Ramdev, whose Patanjali group will establish a food park in the state, may also attend the event, besides representatives of Paytm, Gail, HPCL, TCS, ACC cement, Metro cash and carry, PTC Industries, Goldie Masala, DCM and Sriram groups will also take part in the ceremony, a senior government official said. The official said that government aims at creating over two lakh new jobs through these projects.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who led the state in holding successful investors summit earlier this year, held a meeting to review preparations and issued instructions to make all arrangements for the function. The prime minister, who will be in the state for the fifth time this month, is also scheduled to attend the concluding session of the two-day Smart City conference being organised here on July 28 and inaugurate 57 projects under Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme, 26 projects under Smart City scheme and 11 projects under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (Urban).

Meanwhile, the state capital is being spruced up for the event with the city being given a clean and new look and white lights swathing the roads. Arrangements are also being made to telecast the event live across the state and all the districts magistrates have also been asked to review the preparations in their respective districts.

Opposition parties, however, have taken a dig at the frequent visits by the prime minister to Uttar Pradesh saying that it reflected the BJP’s nervousness before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Samajwadi Party’s spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said the PM has come to realise the anger among the people and it is evident in the frequency of his visits and speeches. Rashtriya Lok Dal’s spokesperson Anil Dubey said the BJP knows how it has befooled the people through its “jhoote vade” (false promises) and fears that Uttar Pradesh, which played an important role in its victory last time, might go against it and so it has resorted to more lies through such events.