Big boost for healthcare sector! India to get 100 health and wellness centres by WISH Foundation in 2018

Representative Image (Reuters)

Wadhwani Initiative for Sustainable Healthcare (WISH Foundation), set up by IGate Co-founder Sunil Wadhwani, is planning to add 100 technology-enabled health and wellness centres in the country by October, its founder donor said. The foundation is looking to open these centres in partnership with various state governments and agencies such as United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

“We will be opening 100 technology-enabled health and wellness centres by October in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan,” WISH Foundation Founder Donor Sunil Wadhwani told PTI. This will be in addition to 10 such centres at present, he added.

These centres provide diagnostics, tele-consultation and dispensing of medicines to the patients, Wadhwani said. In addition, WISH is already running 300 primary health clinics providing free healthcare to the people, he added.

WISH seeks to implement healthcare models through partnerships with state governments, international agencies and the private sector, Wadhwani said. On his personal contribution to the WISH Foundation, Wadhwani said, “Over last four and half years, my family foundation has spent around Rs 50 crore in the programmes of WISH Foundation, and going forward it will be much higher.”

The focus of WISH Foundation is primary healthcare as it is the foundation of all healthcare, he added.