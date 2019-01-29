Big blow to Ruias; NCLT rejects Essar Steel promoters’ plea to repay debt

Now the Resolution Professional (RP), appointed to manage the debt-laden Essar Steel, will present the bid of ArcelorMittal to NCLT for approval.

In a big blow to Essar Steel promoters, who have been trying to get their company out of the IBC resolution process, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has rejected their plea to repay the debt and retain the control of the company. The NCLT rejected the plea by saying that there was no illegality in the banks not accepting loan repayment plan of promoters — the Ruia family.

Now the Resolution Professional (RP), appointed to manage the debt-laden Essar Steel, will present the bid of ArcelorMittal to NCLT for approval. On October 26, the lenders of Essar Steel approved the bid by Lakshmi Mittal-owned ArcelorMittal after it passed the eligibility test by repaying Rs 7,000 crore of past debt.

However, hours before the selection of ArcelorMittal’s bid, Essar Steel promoters made last-ditch effort to regain the control of the company by offering to repay the debt in full and asked lenders to withdraw from the IBC process, which the lenders apparently rejected.

ArcelorMittal welcoming the NCLT order said that it protected the integrity of IBC and ensured the legitimacy of the rule-based system. “We hope now for a swift resolution to this case,” ArcelorMittal said in a statement. Essar Steel promoters are expected to the challenge the decision.

Legal expert Nilang Desai of AZB & Partners said that this is one of the few cases where the courts seem to have given priority to process over value maximization. So far the courts have been pretty unanimous in their preference for value maximisation, he said, adding that the NCLT order is not a great start for the Ruias.