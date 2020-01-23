Big Bazaar’s 5 day sale live on Amazon as Future Group makes online debut: Check top deals, offers

Apart from the ongoing deals, customers can also avail an additional 10% discount when they make their payments via RuPay.

Amazon India is hosting Big Bazaar’s five day sale on its platform and under this sale, over 65,000 deals are available on products from Future Group. These deals are applicable on items from various categories such as food, household items, electronics, fashion apparel, footwear, toys, luggage, kitchenware and home decor, the company said in a statement. Future Group had recently tied up with the US based e-commerce platform and with this sale, the Kishore Biyani-led company has made its foray into the online space. The Future Group has also made available the option of using Amazon Pay in its Big Bazaar stores. The same will give customers a “flexible payment option”, the company said.

Apart from the ongoing deals, customers can also avail an additional 10% discount when they make their payments via RuPay. Offers are available on Future Group brands including Big Bazaar, FBB, Home Town, and Lee Cooper. The sale is live till January 26 and started on January 22. However, members of Amazon’s paid subscription program Amazon Prime had an early access to the offline preview sales.

“Amazon and Future Group have common values of serving customers everywhere in the best possible manner. This partnership will allow us to build upon each other’s strengths in the physical and digital space so that customers benefit from the best product, assortment and price,” Kishore Biyani, CEO, Future Group, said in a statement.

Big Bazaar had started its India operations in 2001 and the company launched its Republic Day sale called ‘Sabse Saste Din’ in 2006. Amazon, along with rival e-commerce players, also has its flagship republic day sales during which the company offers massive discounts across categories. The two companies had partnered recently as they aim to leverage each other’s networks. “This arrangement will now build on the robust offline and online capabilities of both organizations, creating significant value for customers,” Amazon and Future Group said in a joint statement early this month.