Big Bazaar maha bachat offer 2018 deals, discounts and cashback: Full details

Big Bazaar maha bachat offer 2018 started on August 11. (Source: Big Bazaar website)

Amid the e-commerce giants’ bid to cash in on the occasion of Independence Day, Kishor Biyani-led hypermarket chain Big Bazaar has also entered the race with its “Maha Bachat 5 Days” sale. To mark India’s 72nd Independence Day, Big Bazaar is organising a 5-day sale which started on Saturday (August 11) and will go on till August 15. As part of this sale, Big Bazaar offers special discounts on food, household items, electronics, fashion apparels, footwear, toys, luggage, kitchenware and many other categories.

Customers can avail up to 50% discount on Prestige gas stove, pressure cooker and cookware set at Rs 5,999 compared to its MRP of Rs 12,980. Big Bazaar maha bachat offer 2018 also provides a Rs 1200 cashback on shopping of Rs 3,000 and more. The customers can get an additional discount of 10 per cent if they pay using an SBI debit card.

Here are Big Bazaar Maha Bachat offer 2018 deals, discounts and other details-

– Shop for Rs.3,000-24,999 & get Rs.600 Back (100 × 6 Months). Cashback schedule from Sep’18 to Feb’19

– Shop for Rs.25,000 or above & get Rs.2100 in (350 × 6 Months) Cashback schedule from Sep’18 to Feb’19(offer not valid on purchasing desktops, laptops, mobiles, Tablets & iPads)

– Offer is only valid for 10th to 15th Aug18

– Offer valid only if the shopping is over Rs.3000 in a single bill

– It is not mandatory for a customer to pay by Future Pay to avail the Cash in Future Pay’s Big Bazaar Wallet Offer

– The details of the offer are as follows: On shopping of Rs. 3000 -24,999 – Customer will receive Rs.600 as Cash in Future Pay’s Wallet Rs. 600 Cash will be credited as Rs.100 for 6 Months starting 1st Sep’18 till Feb’19

– On shopping of Rs.25,000 or above – Customer will receive Rs.2100 as Cash in Future Pay’s Wallet Rs. 2100 Cash will be credited as Rs.350 for 6 Months starting 1st Sep’18 till Feb’19

– Offer not valid on the purchase of desktops, laptops, mobiles, tablets & ipads.

– Cash in Big Bazaar Wallet will only be given on the mobile number provided by Customer at the time of billing

– In case of multiple bills with the same mobile number provided, only the first bill will be considered for the offer

– There is no minimum shopping required to redeem the Rs.100/Rs.350 Cash in Future Pay’s Big Bazaar Wallet

– Unutilized promotional balance shall expire at the end of each month and will be deducted from the wallet

– Rs.100/ Rs.350 Credited as Cash in Future Pay Wallet will always be deducted first in case of spends with Big Bazaar Wallet

– Customer needs to download and register on the Future Pay App with the mobile number given at the time of billing to the cashier by 28th Aug18 to receive the Cash in the Wallet

– Cash in Wallet can only be redeemed at Big Bazaar, Food Bazaar, FBB, HyperCity & ezone

– In case the payment is done partially or fully by credit note, the offer will not be applicable

– Offer is not applicable on Utility bill payments, T24 Recharge, loading your Future Pay Wallet, purchase or renewal of Big Bazaar Profit Club or Big Bazaar Saving’s Club or on purchase of Gift Vouchers

– Customer needs to validate that the number provided to Cashier by him / her is the same as the one printed on the bill

– Big Bazaar reserves the right to change, amend, modify, suspend, continue or terminate all or any part of the offer at any time without notice

Apart from Big Bazaar, Paytm, Flipkart and Amazon are also offering Independence Day sales for their customers. The Flipkart sale started on August 10, Paytm sale started on August 8 and the Amazon sale had started on August 9.