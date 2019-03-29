Big Basket to raise Rs 149 million from Alibaba, others; valuation hits $2.2 billion

Published: March 29, 2019 5:34 AM

The Bengaluru-based firm posted a 34.54% rise in revenue to Rs 1,583.15 crore for the year ended March 2018.

Big Basket, Alibaba, China, SoftBank Vision Fund, Grofers,  CDC Group, Alibaba.com, Singapore e-commerceThe Bengaluru-based firm posted a 34.54% rise in revenue to Rs 1,583.15 crore for the year ended March 2018.

Asmita Dey

As the competition in the e-grocery segment gets more intense, online supermarket BigBasket is raising around $149 million from investors led by existing backer China-based Alibaba, valuing the firm at an estimated $2.28 billion, according to documents sourced from business signals platform paper.vc.

The Bengaluru-based firm posted a 34.54% rise in revenue to Rs 1,583.15 crore for the year ended March 2018. The company’s FY18 losses narrowed by 52.51% to Rs 310 crore.  Earlier this month, Gurgaon-based Grofers raised close to $60 million in fresh funding led by SoftBank Vision Fund, valuing the firm at an estimated $424.84 million.

BigBasket that sells fresh vegetables and fruits to packaged foods has recently forayed into the beauty segment. According to market intelligence provider Kalagato, BigBasket commanded 35.2% of the online grocery market as of March 2017, followed by Grofers at 31.5%.

The investment in BigBasket has been made by Alibaba.com, Singapore e-commerce and three new investors — Mirae Asset Naver Asia Growth Investment, Mirae Asset GS Retail New Growth Fund and CDC Group — also participated in the round, documents showed.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Big Basket to raise Rs 149 million from Alibaba, others; valuation hits $2.2 billion
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
5 reasons why Arun Jaitley thinks Rahul Gandhi’s Rs 72,000 minimum income scheme is ‘bluff’
5 reasons why Arun Jaitley thinks Rahul Gandhi’s Rs 72,000 minimum income scheme is ‘bluff’
Rahul Gandhi's income guarantee promise to burst fiscal discipline: NITI Aayog's Rajiv Kumar
Rahul Gandhi's income guarantee promise to burst fiscal discipline: NITI Aayog's Rajiv Kumar
Rahul Gandhi’s income guarantee scheme a game changer or a sham? Here’s what India needs instead
Rahul Gandhi’s income guarantee scheme a game changer or a sham? Here’s what India needs instead
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Ministry of Power approves plan for 131 EV charging stations in Delhi
Ministry of Power approves plan for 131 EV charging stations in Delhi
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition