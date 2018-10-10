Big announcement by NHB, says ready to enhance refinance to HFCs

The NHB would have to get approvals from the Reserve Bank of India to increase refinancing limit further.

The National Housing Bank (NHB) on Tuesday said it is open to further enhancing refinance facility to housing finance companies (HFCs) to ease their liquidity situation after the non-banking finance companies faced difficulties in raising fresh funds due to a contagion effect of Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services’ (IL&FS) defaults in debt servicing.

“We are waiting for more demands from HFCs to come in,” said Dakshita Das, additional financial services secretary, who holds the charge of the chairperson of NHB, told a TV channel. The NHB was in the process of an assessment of the HFCs’ financial health, she said.

On Monday, NHB increased its refinance window for HFCs by 25% to Rs 30,000 crore for 2018-19. Besides being the regulator of HFCs, NHB also provides refinancing to these firms. “As a regulator, NHB regularly monitors the liquidity position of HFCs,” it had said.

The NHB would have to get approvals from the Reserve Bank of India to increase refinancing limit further.

According to reports, market regulator Sebi has sought details from mutual funds about their exposure to the non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) and HFCs, which were hit by the contagion effect of IL&FS’s defaults in its debt servicing obligations. The IL&FS crisis triggered fears of liquidity crunch in many NBFCs, leading to a sell-off of securities of many of these institutions.

Shares of NBFCs also took a hit on Monday after the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it was looking at strengthening guidelines for such entities to avoid rollover risks.

Dewan Housing Finance Corporation’s stock fell as much as 18.52% on Monday. On Tuesday, the company’s stock closed at Rs 243.20, up 8.81% from the previous closing price on the BSE.