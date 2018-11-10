Bidding till November 19: SECI raises ceiling tariff for 10 GW solar auctions

By: | Published: November 10, 2018 4:43 AM

soalr sector, solar industryThe SECI has already expanded the window to avail waivers on the inter-state transmission system charge by extending the commissioning deadline from FY22 to FY24.

The Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) has raised the ceiling tariff for auctions for the 10 gigawatt (GW) manufacturing-linked solar scheme to Rs 2.85/unit from Rs 2.75/unit set earlier.
The ceiling tariff was initially set at `2.93/unit, and later cut by `0.18 in the wake of falling prices of solar modules. The nodal agency for central government-run renewable projects has also deferred the last date for receiving bids to November 19, the fifth postponement since the initial deadline of August 20.

In the wake of tepid response received from the industry towards the scheme, the SECI has amended the terms for bidders multiple times since its launch in June. Through the scheme, 3 GW of cumulative annual solar manufacturing units are seen to be set up over three years, resulting in 10 GW of new generation capacities.

The SECI has already expanded the window to avail waivers on the inter-state transmission system charge by extending the commissioning deadline from FY22 to FY24. Solar companies would now get 36 months, a year more than the timeline mandated earlier, for commencing commercial operations from their manufacturing units.

[Ad]Earning above 30000? Apply for a LIFETIME FREE Credit Card! Get upto Rs 1000 AMAZON voucher. Apply now on BankBazaar.

The SECI has also tweaked the minimum shareholding criteria for bidders in special purpose vehicles incorporated for executing projects under the tender. The requisite bank guarantee amount has also been cut by almost 25% to Rs 466 crore.

The scheme was launched to boost the domestic solar manufacturing industry, which was growing tepidly in spite of huge surge in solar generation capacity in the country. Solar developers sourced 88% of the products though cheaper imported component in FY18.

To aid domestic manufacturing, the government has levied a 25% safeguard duty on import of solar cells — the basic ingredient needed to make solar panels — for a year ending July 19, 2019. The duty would be 20% for the next six months till January 29, 2020, and 15% in the subsequent six months.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Bidding till November 19: SECI raises ceiling tariff for 10 GW solar auctions
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Samvat 2075 investment tips: Things to keep in mind before buying stocks this year; check top bets
Share Market in Samvat 2075
Samvat 2075 investment tips: Things to keep in mind before buying stocks this year; check top bets
HDFC Bank emerges as biggest wealth creator in last 5 years ahead of RIL, TCS; here are top 5 names
HDFC Bank emerges as biggest wealth creator in last 5 years ahead of RIL, TCS; here are top 5 names
Samvat to Samvat: Nifty IT Index emerges best performer since last Diwali; check best and worst performing sectors
Samvat to Samvat: Nifty IT Index emerges best performer since last Diwali; check best and worst performing sectors
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
Top bikes from EICMA 2018
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
Tatkal train tickets at double the price! What Indian Railways is doing to bust touts
INDIAN RAILWAYS
Tatkal train tickets at double the price! What Indian Railways is doing to bust touts
Wonderful! First passenger train service between India-Nepal to run on broad gauge from December
Wonderful! First passenger train service between India-Nepal to run on broad gauge from December
'Make in India' speed boost for Indian Railways! Gets first 200 kmph capable aerodynamic electric locomotive
'Make in India' speed boost for Indian Railways! Gets first 200 kmph capable aerodynamic electric locomotive
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition