Bidding adieu to 4G: Ericsson to deploy 5G-ready network in 8 circles of Vodafone Idea

Ericsson to deploy 5G-ready network in 8 circles of Voda Idea

Swedish telecom gear maker Ericsson has got the contract from Vodafone Idea to deploy 5G-ready LTE equipment across eight circles in the country. The company did not share financial details of the three-year deal.

However, sources in Vodafone Idea said that all the eight circles have been with Ericsson earlier also and as the contract expired, the company decided to renew it.

But it was done after issuance of a new request for proposal, meaning other network players also got a chance to bid. However, Ericsson emerged the winner and got the contract.

The equipment provided by Ericsson is 5G-ready which means whenever the operator wants to launch 5G services, it can be seamlessly upgraded and the cost will be much less.

“We have been strategic partners to both Vodafone and Idea Cellular and now we enter a new phase of partnership with this deal with Vodafone Idea. The 5G-ready solutions in the Ericsson Radio System portfolio will help boost the capacity of the company’s LTE or 4G network,” Ericsson India managing director Nitin Bansal said.

Meanwhile, interacting with journalists during a separate event, Vodafone Idea chief technology officer Vishant Vora said the government should not hold 5G spectrum before 2020 as operators need time to develop India-specific use cases.

“… given the current focus on giving high speed broadband services across vast geography of India, we believe industry needs to stay focused on that mission and 5G is something much more suitable that can come after 2020,” Vora said.

He was interacting with media persons to share the update regarding integration of telecom networks post the merger of Vodafone and Idea last year. He said at the time of merger it was announced that it would take three years for completing the integration of the network. “We have since then revised that estimate and said we will complete this by June 2020 which is half the time. We are on track for that,” Vora said.

Asked about the concerns raised by various countries regarding telecom equipment supplied by Chinese firms like Huawei and ZTE, Vora said the Indian government has not taken a position on such deployments, and asserted that the company will comply with the rules of the country.