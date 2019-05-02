Bhubaneswar, Kolkata flight cancellation free of charge; Vistara waives fees as cyclone Fani nears

By: |
Published: May 2, 2019 2:06:26 PM

Vistara is waiving off cancellation charges and change charges for the flights booked for Bhubaneswar and Kolkata.

Vistara has waived off cancellation fees for its flights inbound to cyclone-prone areas.

As India braces for cyclone Fani, premium carrier Vistara is waiving off cancellation charges and change charges for the flights booked for Bhubaneswar and Kolkata, the airline announced in a tweet. This will be applicable for flights from 2 May 2019 to 5 May 2019, the carrier added. Cyclone Fani is expected to hit Odisha coasts on Friday along with parts of Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu.

The customers of the airline can contact Vistara customer care and Airport ticketing office to alter their flight schedule or cancel the tickets. However, if there is any fare difference, it will be applicable.

 

Budget carrier IndiGo has cancelled Vishakhapatnam flights for 2 May 2019, in the light of the cyclone. It has also said that the customers can apply for refunds or book alternate flights on its Plan B portal.

 

Meanwhile, Minister of Commerce & Industry and Civil Aviation — Suresh Prabhu — has also tweeted that the coastal airports have been informed of the upcoming cyclone and been directed to ensure all precautions. Airlines have also been directed to be ready in full force.

The cyclone is 450 km away of Odisha’s Puri, 260 km from Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam, and 700 km from West Bengal’s Digha, as of Thursday morning. Meanwhile, the central and the state government has initiated the procedure to evacuate the people who reside in Odisha’s low-lying areas. The cyclone is expected to be more severe than the previous cyclone ‘Titli’.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Bhubaneswar, Kolkata flight cancellation free of charge; Vistara waives fees as cyclone Fani nears
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Demonetisation myth destroyed: Fall in tax base may hurt government fiscal plans
Demonetisation myth destroyed: Fall in tax base may hurt government fiscal plans
GST collection highest ever: Tops Rs 1.1 lakh crore in April for the first time since launch
GST collection highest ever: Tops Rs 1.1 lakh crore in April for the first time since launch
Unemployment debate: PM’s economic advisor explains why CMIE data is not reliable
Unemployment debate: PM’s economic advisor explains why CMIE data is not reliable
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition