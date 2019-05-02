Bhubaneswar, Kolkata flight cancellation free of charge; Vistara waives fees as cyclone Fani nears

As India braces for cyclone Fani, premium carrier Vistara is waiving off cancellation charges and change charges for the flights booked for Bhubaneswar and Kolkata, the airline announced in a tweet. This will be applicable for flights from 2 May 2019 to 5 May 2019, the carrier added. Cyclone Fani is expected to hit Odisha coasts on Friday along with parts of Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu. The customers of the airline can contact Vistara customer care and Airport ticketing office to alter their flight schedule or cancel the tickets. However, if there is any fare difference, it will be applicable. #TravelUpdate pic.twitter.com\/I8uzRUwgih \u2014 Vistara (@airvistara) May 2, 2019 Budget carrier IndiGo has cancelled Vishakhapatnam flights for 2 May 2019, in the light of the cyclone. It has also said that the customers can apply for refunds or book alternate flights on its Plan B portal. #6ETravelAdvisory: Due to Cyclone Fani, flights to\/fro #Visakhapatnam have been cancelled for today (May 2, 2019). You may visit Plan B to opt for alternate options or get a refund. \u2014 IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) May 2, 2019 Meanwhile, Minister of Commerce & Industry and Civil Aviation - Suresh Prabhu - has also tweeted that the coastal airports have been informed of the upcoming cyclone and been directed to ensure all precautions. Airlines have also been directed to be ready in full force. Aleterted all concerned to be ready to deal with Cyclone Fani.Airport Authority of India issued alert to all coastal airports to ensure all precautions,SOPs put in place immediately.Situation will be monitored at highest level.Airlines&all others to be fully ready.@AAI_Official \u2014 Chowkidar Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) May 2, 2019 The cyclone is 450 km away of Odisha\u2019s Puri, 260 km from Andhra Pradesh\u2019s Visakhapatnam, and 700 km from West Bengal\u2019s Digha, as of Thursday morning. Meanwhile, the central and the state government has initiated the procedure to evacuate the people who reside in Odisha\u2019s low-lying areas. The cyclone is expected to be more severe than the previous cyclone \u2018Titli\u2019.