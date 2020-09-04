BHEL takes giant lead towards Modi’s Atmanirbhar Bharat; sets up Make in India Business Development Group

BHEL is looking forward to developing and manufacturing items currently being imported by the company.

In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Atma Nirbhar Bharat mission, engineering PSU BHEL today said that it has created a new vertical named ‘Make in India (MII) Business Development Group’. The vertical has the responsibility of identifying products currently being imported by the company as well as the country, which can be developed or manufactured by BHEL, the PSU said. It added the role of the vertical is also to identify opportunities for increased in-house manufacturing in the company and work with global OEMs for ‘Make in India, Make for the World’.

Aiming at ensuring alignment of the company with the demands of the country under Atma Nirbhar Bharat and improving capacity utilisation across the company, BHEL is looking forward to developing and manufacturing items currently being imported by the company. The development and manufacture of major items in the country’s engineering imports basket and working with global OEMs for manufacturing items for India as well as for exports are also on BHEL’s cards.

BHEL has floated an Expression of Interest inviting global manufacturing companies to leverage on BHEL facilities and capabilities to set up a manufacturing base in India. The central and state governments are making continuous efforts to attract foreign firms, especially those looking to find an alternative destination of China, into India. While PM Modi yesterday said that the world is looking at India to invest and the country has received foreign investments of around $20 billion in the year so far, he has been inviting investors from various platforms.

Meanwhile, BHEL’s offer to extend its facilities to other companies will dramatically reduce the capital investment of the global firms and will reduce their efforts, especially in acquiring land and setting up infrastructure. BHEL has diversified into a range of engineering and manufacturing activities for the core sectors of the economy including for transportation, defence, aerospace, water, oil & gas, etc.