BHEL setting up solar-based EV charger network on Delhi-Chandigarh highway

By: | Published: March 4, 2019 12:06 PM

The project is covered under Department of Heavy Industry's FAME scheme (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid) & Electric Vehicles in India).

BHEL setting up solar-based EV charger network on Delhi-Chandigarh highway

State-run Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd Monday said the company is setting up a network of solar-based electric vehicle chargers on the Delhi-Chandigarh highway.

The project is covered under Department of Heavy Industry’s FAME scheme (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid) & Electric Vehicles in India).

“The establishment of electric vehicle (EV) chargers at regular intervals over the entire 250 kms stretch between Delhi and Chandigarh would allay range-anxiety among the electric vehicle users and bolster their confidence for inter-city travel,” BHEL said in a BSE filing.

READ ALSO | GMR Hyderabad International Airport divests stake in flight training arm

The first in the series of charging stations was inaugurated by A R Sihag, Secretary, Department of Heavy Industry (DHI), in the presence of Atul Sobti, Chairman & Managing Director, BHEL, in Haryana.

BHEL said its scope of work in the project includes design, engineering, manufacturing, supply and installation of the EV charging stations along with a central monitoring system.

“As part of its diversification initiative, BHEL has been expanding its footprints in the e-mobility business. The company has already installed direct current (DC) chargers at Udyog Bhawan in New Delhi. BHEL is also executing another commercial order for installation of DC chargers across various locations in the country,” the company added.

BHEL said, it is extending its offering in the e-mobility segment and has equipped itself to foray into manufacturing of EV chargers, electric buses and related critical components.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. BHEL setting up solar-based EV charger network on Delhi-Chandigarh highway
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition