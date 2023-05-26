scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

BHEL reports 34.2% fall in profit as higher material costs weigh

BHEL has been expanding on its industrial segment to gain from the increased government spending on infrastructure projects post pandemic-led halt as the country nears general elections scheduled for next year.

Written by Reuters
BHEL, fourth quarter, Q4FY23 results, profit, revenue, power demand, input cost, raw materials, coal projects, net zero emissions, order book
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd reported a 34.2% fall in quarterly profit on Friday.

India’s state-owned Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd reported a 34.2% fall in quarterly profit on Friday, hurt by a rise in total expenses despite the surging power demand in the country. Standalone net profit fell to 5.98 billion Indian rupees ($72.4 million) for the fourth quarter ended Mar. 31, from 9.09 billion rupees a year earlier, the company said in an exchange filing. Total expenses rose 5.4% due to a sharp rise in input costs led by raw materials that had gone up 23.9% year-on-year.

Power generation equipment manufacturer BHEL benefits from the rising demand of electricity in the country as, according to the company’s data, it has nearly 57% share in India’s total coal-based power generation. However, Indian government plans to stop building new coal projects to fight climate change, as per the latest amendment in its power policy draft as it aims to achieve net zero emissions by 2070.

Also Read

The quarterly income from operations of the New Delhi-based company rose 2.9% to 78.19 billion rupees. Revenue at power unit, BHEL’s biggest segment constituting 78.9% of total revenue, increased 3.9% from a year earlier, while the revenue from industrial segment fell 0.7%. BHEL has been expanding on its industrial segment to gain from the increased government spending on infrastructure projects post pandemic-led halt as the country nears general elections scheduled for next year.

Also Read

During the quarter, BHEL had strong order activities, winning bids like renovation & modernisation of steam turbines at Ukai Thermal Power Station in Gujarat. Last month, BHEL in consortium with Titagarh Wagons Ltd won order for supply of 80 Vande Bharat trainsets by Indian railways. BHEL’s earnings come in stark contrast with rivals Siemens Ltd, Larsen & Toubro Ltd who posted higher profits for the March quarter. BHEL’s stock closed down 3.6% at 78.95 rupees ahead of the results.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 26-05-2023 at 20:01 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market