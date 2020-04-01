BHEL, its employees contribute Rs 15.72 cr to PM-CARES fund

BHEL is fully geared up to offer assistance in whatever way possible

State-run engineering firm BHEL on Wednesday said the company and its employees have contributeda total of Rs 15.72 crore to the PM-CARES Fund to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. BHEL has made a contribution of Rs 7 crore through its CSR (corporate social responsibility) funds, while its employees have donated their one-day’s salary to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES Fund), the company said in a statement.

To bolster the fight against this unprecedented medical emergency, a total amount of Rs 15.72 crore has been transferred to the PM-CARES Fund by BHEL, it added. BHEL is fully geared up to offer assistance in whatever way possible in combating this calamity and will keep stepping up its efforts in this direction, it said. According to Health Ministry data, the death toll due to coronavirus has risen to 38 in the country, while the number of cases has increased to 1,637.