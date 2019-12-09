BHEL, CSIR sign pact for commercialisation of indigenously developed technology

New Delhi | Published: December 9, 2019 12:50:36 PM

"BHEL signed an MoU with CSIR (Council for Scientific and Industrial Research)," the engineering firm said in a statement. The first project will be for commercialisation of various water purification/ sewage disposal related technologies, it added.

bhel, CSIR, BHEL CSIR pact, BHEL CSIR MoU, BHEL indigenous technologySenior officials of BHEL and CSIR were also present during the occasion.

The pact was signed by BHEL CMD Nalin Shinghal and CSIR DG Shekhar C Mande.

The pact was signed by BHEL CMD Nalin Shinghal and CSIR DG Shekhar C Mande. Senior officials of BHEL and CSIR were also present during the occasion.

BHEL is the country’s leading engineering and manufacturing enterprise in the energy and infrastructure space with the capability to manufacture the entire range of power plant equipment.

