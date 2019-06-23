BHEL bags Rs 840 crore order for emission control equipment

State-owned BHEL Sunday said it has won an order worth Rs 840 crore from an NTPC subsidiary for emission control equipment. The company has bagged the order from Nabinagar Power Generating Company Ltd (NPGCL). The order involves supply and installation of Flue Gas Desulphurization (FGD) system for control of sulphur oxides emissions at the 3×660 MW Nabinagar project in Aurangabad district of Bihar, a BHEL statement said.

With this order, the company is presently executing FGD systems for 23 units of NTPC and its joint ventures. Overall, BHEL has contracted FGD orders for 37 units from various customers till date.

Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

