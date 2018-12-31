BHEL bags Rs 3.5k crore order for setting up 660 MW thermal unit in West Bengal

The BHEL has so far contributed over 80 per cent of the total coal-based generating capacity of WBPDCL.

State-run BHEL Monday said it has bagged an order worth Rs 3,500 crore for setting up a 660 MW supercritical thermal power plant in West Bengal. The order by West Bengal Power Development Corporation (WBPDCL) entails setting up a 660 MW Sagardighi Thermal Power Project at Manigram village in Murshidabad district of West Bengal, BHEL said in a statement. According to the statement, BHEL’s scope of work in the project includes design, engineering, manufacture, supply, testing and commissioning of the main plant turnkey package, comprising supercritical boiler and turbine generator along with its auxiliaries, coal handling plant and ash handling plant.

The project would help in reducing fuel consumption and will limit emissions aimed at meeting revised emission norms, notified by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. The BHEL has so far contributed over 80 per cent of the total coal-based generating capacity of WBPDCL.

The key equipment for the project will be manufactured at BHEL’s Trichy, Haridwar, Bhopal, Ranipet, Hyderabad, Jhansi, Thirumayam and Bengaluru plants, while the company’s eastern region division will be responsible for construction and installation activities on site, it added. BHEL is a leading manufacturer of power generation equipment with an installed base of over 1,83,000 MW of power plant equipment globally.