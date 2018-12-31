BHEL bags Rs 3.5k crore order for setting up 660 MW thermal unit in West Bengal

By: | Published: December 31, 2018 3:31 PM

State-run BHEL Monday said it has bagged an order worth Rs 3,500 crore for setting up a 660 MW supercritical thermal power plant in West Bengal.

BHEL, West Bengal, coal handling plant, murshidabad disctrict, Sagardighi Thermal Power ProjectThe BHEL has so far contributed over 80 per cent of the total coal-based generating capacity of WBPDCL.

State-run BHEL Monday said it has bagged an order worth Rs 3,500 crore for setting up a 660 MW supercritical thermal power plant in West Bengal. The order by West Bengal Power Development Corporation (WBPDCL) entails setting up a 660 MW Sagardighi Thermal Power Project at Manigram village in Murshidabad district of West Bengal, BHEL said in a statement. According to the statement, BHEL’s scope of work in the project includes design, engineering, manufacture, supply, testing and commissioning of the main plant turnkey package, comprising supercritical boiler and turbine generator along with its auxiliaries, coal handling plant and ash handling plant.

The project would help in reducing fuel consumption and will limit emissions aimed at meeting revised emission norms, notified by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. The BHEL has so far contributed over 80 per cent of the total coal-based generating capacity of WBPDCL.

Also read| Amid rising cyber-attacks, data breach, here’s how cyber risk insurance can help firms mitigate risk

The key equipment for the project will be manufactured at BHEL’s Trichy, Haridwar, Bhopal, Ranipet, Hyderabad, Jhansi, Thirumayam and Bengaluru plants, while the company’s eastern region division will be responsible for construction and installation activities on site, it added. BHEL is a leading manufacturer of power generation equipment with an installed base of over 1,83,000 MW of power plant equipment globally.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. BHEL bags Rs 3.5k crore order for setting up 660 MW thermal unit in West Bengal
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST: Work in Progress
GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition