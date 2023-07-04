BHEL appoints Krishna Kumar Thakur as Director- HR

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) on Tuesday announced the appointment of Krishna Kumar Thakur as Director (Human Resources) of the public sector engineering and manufacturing enterprise, the company said in a regulatory filing. Thakur is appointed on the Board of BHEL for a period of five years with effect from the date of assumption of charge of the post, that is, July 4, 2023 or until further orders, it added.

Before joining BHEL, Thakur was heading the HR and Administration function of Central Railway as Chief Personnel Officer. He is a 1998 batch officer of Indian Railway Personnel Service (IRPS), is a post-graduate in literature from Tilka Manjhi University, Bhagalpur, and also holds a post-graduate diploma in management with specialisation in Human Resource (PGDM-HR) from Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS).

Thankur has an experience of 25 years in Indian Railways and CPSUs with fine handling of HR matters and administration. During his career, he has headed the HR department of three important Railway divisions, i.e., Solapur, Bhopal and Mumbai, included therein all HR matters of 35,000 personnel of Mumbai Division.

He had also headed the HR department of Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL) wherein he played an important role in developing and streamlining HR policy and procedures of KRCL.

In all his assignments, the release stated, his proactive, progressive and transparent handling of personnel matters had helped the organisations in maintaining cordial industrial relations and fulfilling corporate responsibilities.