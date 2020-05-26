Bharti Telecom to sell 2.75% stake in Airtel to raise $1 billion

The block deal will be conducted by JP Morgan India at around Rs 558 per share, close to 6% discount to the closing price of Rs 593.20 on May 22 on the NSE

To clean up debt and bring it to the level of zero at the promoter level, Bharti Telecom — the promoter group of Bharti Airtel — will sell 2.75% stake in the latter to raise about $1 billion through a secondary market block deal on Tuesday, sources said on Monday.

The block deal will be conducted by JP Morgan India at around Rs 558 per share, close to 6% discount to the closing price of Rs 593.20 on May 22 on the NSE. As of March, Bharti Telecom held about 38.79% stake in Bharti Airtel which will get reduced by 2.75% after the deal. The total promoter shareholding as per exchange data currently stands at 58.98%.

After the block deal, the stake held by the promoters of Bharti Airtel — Bharti Telecom, Indian Continent Investment, Viridian and Pastel — will fall to 56.23% from 58.98%, as per information available on the NSE.

Sources said the debt at the promoter level was taken to raise funds for the telecom firm from time to time and also for buying into the rights issue of Bharti Airtel.

Once this debt is cleaned up, sources said debt overhang at Bharti Airtel may also get eased as many constituents, including rating agencies, take full debt, including that of the promoter company into account. It will also create full capacity at Bharti Telecom for any further capital of shareholder support for Bharti Airtel, sources said.

While the debt at promoter level is not known, Bharti Airtel’s net debt at the end of March 31, 2020, stands at Rs 1,18,859 crore.

Over the last three years, Bharti Airtel had been aggressively raising funds through the rights issue, qualified institutional placements of equity, and issue of foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCBs), among others, for capital expansion.

Bharti Airtel was adversely hit by a Supreme Court ruling in October 2019, which ruled that it needed to pay its adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues amounting to nearly Rs 35,586 crore. The company has since then paid around Rs 18,000 crore to the Department of Telecommunications.

Due to the AGR provisioning and also of a one-time spectrum charge, the case relating to which is currently pending before the Mumbai High Court, the company posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 5,237 crore during the January-March quarter. However, its average revenue per user increased 14% sequentially to Rs 154 on the back of up to 50% tariff hike in December 2019. The company beat analyst expectations on all other fronts and performed better than rival Reliance Jio.