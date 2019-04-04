Bharti strengthens content portfolio with Airtel Books app

With Airtel Books, Bharti is looking to tap the young generation, who like to read books online rather than carrying a hard copy.

Bharti Airtel has strengthened its content portfolio with Airtel Books, an operator agnostic app available for both Android and iOS mobile users. Airtel’s digital content offerings now comprises Wynk music, Airtel TV and Airtel books.

Content is going to be the next big thing for mobile operators to ramp up their revenues. Its rival Reliance Jio too offers a whole bouquet of content apps including movies, news, music etc.

With Airtel Books, Bharti is looking to tap the young generation, who like to read books online rather than carrying a hard copy. The app will initially offer over 70,000 titles from leading Indian and international authors. Airtel Books plans to rapidly expand its e-books collection by partnering with leading publishers as well as leveraging its strategic partnership with Juggernaut Books.

Airtel Books has a subscription service called, Reader’s Club, which is priced at `129 for 6 months and `199 for 12 months. Customers can also buy books on a per book basis with best-in-class offers.

Users will also get a complimentary 30-day trial to experience the app and can access ‘free’ titles from the Readers Club. Airtel customers will also enjoy a one-time special benefit to access five ‘paid’ titles from the Readers Club, which has a collection of over 5000 e-books.

Sameer Batra, CEO – content & apps, Bharti Airtel, said: “E-books is a fast-growing segment along with music and video, thanks to large screen smartphones becoming the cornerstone of digital lifestyle.”