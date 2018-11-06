Bharti says Airtel Africa IPO not to change shareholding of Tanzania unit

By: | Published: November 6, 2018 10:24 PM

Telecom firm Bharti Airtel has sought to allay concerns of the Tanzanian government about the proposed listing of Airtel Africa Ltd, saying the planned IPO will not change the shareholding pattern of its unit in the African nation.

Airtel Africa IPO, IPO Bharti, Tanzania unit, Bharti Airtel, Tanzanian governmentAirtel would, even post IPO, continue to majority own Airtel Africa limited, UK and in turn the African operations, it added.

Telecom firm Bharti Airtel has sought to allay concerns of the Tanzanian government about the proposed listing of Airtel Africa Ltd, saying the planned IPO will not change the shareholding pattern of its unit in the African nation. Amid reports that the Tanzanian government had raised objections to the ensuing initial public offering of Airtel Africa Ltd, Bharti Airtel issued a clarification asserting that the planned listing was, in no way, diluting the control of Airtel Tanzania.

“We have vide our separate communications to the Tanzanian Government clarified that the listing of shares of Airtel Africa limited will not change the shareholding or control of Airtel Tanzania or its parent company which holds shares in Airtel Tanzania i e Bharti Airtel Tanzania BV,” the company said in a regulatory filing.

Airtel would, even post IPO, continue to majority own Airtel Africa limited, UK and in turn the African operations, it added. Airtel Africa limited, a UK incorporated subsidiary of Bharti Airtel Ltd, is intending to list its shares on an international stock exchange for funding the growth of its Africa businesses in 14 countries, including Tanzania, it said.

[Ad]Earning above 30000? Apply for a LIFETIME FREE Credit Card! Get upto Rs 1000 AMAZON voucher. Apply now on BankBazaar.

Airtel Africa’s operations span Nigeria, Chad, Congo B, Democratic Republic of Congo, Gabon, Madagascar, Niger, Kenya, Malawi, Seychelles, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia and Rwanda. Last week, Airtel Africa, a subsidiary of telecom major Bharti Airtel, had announced the appointment of its new board of directors, close on the heels of the USD 1.25 billion primary equity issuance to prominent global investors and ahead of the intended public offering.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Bharti says Airtel Africa IPO not to change shareholding of Tanzania unit
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Diwali Car Discounts
Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Railways Boost!
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
RBI, Government at Loggerheads
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition