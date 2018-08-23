Bharti launches international roaming packs for prepaid users

Bharti Airtel

The country’s largest telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Wednesday announced affordable international roaming voice packs for prepaid subscribers in India. Airtel Prepaid customers can now make and receive calls at affordable rates while travelling to 20 countries including the US, the UK, Canada, the UAE, Kuwait and Qatar.

With these packs, customers will now be able to make and receive free local and outgoing calls to India. Customers have the option of choosing from three voice calling packs, starting at `196 for 20 minutes with a validity of seven days, followed by Rs 296 for 40 minutes carrying a validity period of 30 days, and a `446 pack with a three-month validity and talk time of 75 minutes.

Explaining the rationale behind the calling packs, Bharti said, “Extensive customer research by Airtel suggested a customer usually wants to connect with family and friends upon arrival at a destination. These new packs have been designed to help address the problem of quick, short calls overseas without the hassle of buying local SIMs.”