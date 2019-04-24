Bharti Infratel’s DS Rawat not keen to continue as CEO post merger with Indus Tower

New Delhi | Published: April 24, 2019 11:45:25 PM

Bharti Infratel, Bharti Infratel ceo, bharti airtel, DS Rawat, Indus Tower, industry newsRawat, who will continue to lead the company till the merger, has intended to continue with Bharti group in a senior role, said Bharti Infratel in a BSE filing.

Bharti Infratel Wednesday said its current managing director and chief executive D S Rawat is not willing to take up the top job after merger with Indus tower. Rawat, who will continue to lead the company till the merger, has intended to continue with Bharti group in a senior role, said Bharti Infratel in a BSE filing.

“D S Rawat, the current MD and CEO, Bharti Infratel Ltd, has informed the board of directors in its meeting today that post the merger of Bharti Infratel Ltd and Indus Towers Ltd, he intends to continue within Bharti Group in a senior role and accordingly would not like to be considered for the role of MD and CEO of the merged entity,” said Bharti Infratel.

It further said: “He would continue to be the MD and CEO of Bharti Infratel Limited till the merger is completed and would be actively engaged in ensuring smooth integration of the two entities.”

Last yeat, Bharti Airtel, Idea Cellular and Vodafone Group had announced an agreement for the merger of Indus Towers and Bharti Infratel to create the largest mobile tower operator in the world outside China. It will have over 1,63,000 towers across 22 telecom service areas in India.

