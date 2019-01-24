Bharti Infratel reports net profit of Rs 648 crore

Bharti Infratel on Wednesday reported a net profit of Rs 648 crore for the quarter ended December 2018, a jump of 11% compared with Rs 585 crore for the year-ago period. The revenue for the period remained flat at Rs 3,640 crore, against Rs 3,655 crore.

Despite major co-location exits in the quarter and during the year due to consolidation in the telecom industry, the company was able to achieve a net profit growth of 11%. One reason for this could be exit charges which operators paid to Infratel.

During the reported quarter, the company received `55.3 crore as exit charges. As a result of operators leaving midway, the average sharing factor or the tenancy ratio came below 2% for the first time in recent years. The average sharing factor stood at 1.89% in the December quarter, compared with 2.04 in the preceding period. The sharing factor had stood at 2.38% in the December quarter of last year.

Total towers of the company increased to 92,301 from 91,007 last year. However, total co-locations decreased to 174,449 in the reported period, compared to 213,476 last year. “The consolidation and integration phase in the Indian telecom industry, along with exits of co-locations, is largely over. We are now looking at the next phase of network and related infrastructure rollouts by operators – first for 4G and subsequently for rapidly evolving 5G, to cater to ever-growing demand for data. These would require large investments, thereby presenting potential for sizeable growth for passive infrastructure companies going forward,” Akhil Gupta, chairman of Bharti Infratel, said.