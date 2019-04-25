Bharti Infratel Q4 net profit flat at Rs 608 crore as industry consolidates

Telecom tower firm Bharti Infratel on Wednesday reported a flat, year-on-year net profit at Rs 608 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, as the industry consolidates leading to co-locations exits.\u00a0Chairman of Bharti Infratel Akhil Gupta said approximately 20% of opening co-locations were lost during the year between Bharti Infratel and Indus Towers, translating into approximately 75,000 co-locations on an overall basis, and approximately 40,000 co-locations on a consolidated basis, mainly due to the merger of Vodafone and Idea. Also read:\u00a0India\u2019s love for Maaza saves the day for Coca-Cola\u2019s slow performance in Middle-East The company's revenue at Rs 3,600 crore was down 2% from last year's Rs 3,662 crore. On yearly basis also, the net profit remained flat at Rs 2,494 crore for FY19, exactly same as a year ago. The FY19 revenue rose a marginal 1% to Rs 14,582 crore as compared to Rs 14,490 crore in the previous financial year. \u201cDespite such unprecedented loss of co-locations, the overall financial performance for the year and the quarter ended March 31, 2019, has only been marginally lower than last year. This is a testimony to a sound business model\u2026We believe that with rapidly growing data demand, large network roll-outs will be required, indicating strong potential for the company in the coming years. We are already seeing some early signs of acceleration in network roll-outs,\u201d Gupta added. Total towers of the company stood at 92,277 at the end of March 31, 2019. The average sharing factor declined to 1.88 times at the end of the reported quarter as compared to 2.30 times last year. Sharing factor is the number of operators sharing a telecom tower. Sharing revenue per tower per month declined 4.6% to Rs 76,159 as compared to Rs 79861 last year.