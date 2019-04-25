Bharti Infratel Q4 net profit flat at Rs 608 crore as industry consolidates

By: |
Updated: April 25, 2019 5:33:57 AM

The company's revenue at Rs 3,600 crore was down 2% from last year's Rs 3,662 crore.

Bharti Infratel Q4, Bharti Infratel Q4 net profit, Vodafone, Idea, Akhil GuptaThe FY19 revenue rose a marginal 1% to Rs 14,582 crore as compared to Rs 14,490 crore in the previous financial year.

Telecom tower firm Bharti Infratel on Wednesday reported a flat, year-on-year net profit at Rs 608 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, as the industry consolidates leading to co-locations exits. Chairman of Bharti Infratel Akhil Gupta said approximately 20% of opening co-locations were lost during the year between Bharti Infratel and Indus Towers, translating into approximately 75,000 co-locations on an overall basis, and approximately 40,000 co-locations on a consolidated basis, mainly due to the merger of Vodafone and Idea.

Also read: India’s love for Maaza saves the day for Coca-Cola’s slow performance in Middle-East

The company’s revenue at Rs 3,600 crore was down 2% from last year’s Rs 3,662 crore. On yearly basis also, the net profit remained flat at Rs 2,494 crore for FY19, exactly same as a year ago. The FY19 revenue rose a marginal 1% to Rs 14,582 crore as compared to Rs 14,490 crore in the previous financial year.

“Despite such unprecedented loss of co-locations, the overall financial performance for the year and the quarter ended March 31, 2019, has only been marginally lower than last year. This is a testimony to a sound business model…We believe that with rapidly growing data demand, large network roll-outs will be required, indicating strong potential for the company in the coming years. We are already seeing some early signs of acceleration in network roll-outs,” Gupta added.

Total towers of the company stood at 92,277 at the end of March 31, 2019. The average sharing factor declined to 1.88 times at the end of the reported quarter as compared to 2.30 times last year. Sharing factor is the number of operators sharing a telecom tower. Sharing revenue per tower per month declined 4.6% to Rs 76,159 as compared to Rs 79861 last year.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Bharti Infratel Q4 net profit flat at Rs 608 crore as industry consolidates
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition