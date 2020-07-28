Bharti Infratel net profit up 8.5% q-o-q

During the period, total towers for the company stood at 95,801 while the average sharing factor was 1.82%.

Bharti Infratel on Monday reported a 8.47% rise in its net profit at Rs 704 crore for the April-June quarter compared with Rs 649 crore in the preceding January-March period. The revenue of the company, however, decreased to Rs 3,505 crore against Rs 3,624 crore in the preceding quarter.

Bharti Infratel chairman Akhil Gupta said the ongoing Covid-19 crisis has emerged as a significant global public health challenge while bringing economic activity to a virtual standstill in many countries, and India is also witnessing an unprecedented crisis on account of the same.

“During this time, the Indian telecom industry has been providing much- needed support in the form of connectivity to the public at large…The resilience shown by telecom industry as a vital service even in the wake of extreme exigencies like Covid-19, bears well for the future potential of our infrastructure industry,” Gupta added.

During the period, total towers for the company stood at 95,801 while the average sharing factor was 1.82%. The sharing revenue per tower per month stood at Rs 78,219 crore for the reported period compared with Rs 79,153 crore in the preceding period.