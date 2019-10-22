Bharti Infratel net profit jumps 61% in September quarter

The sharing revenue per tower per month stood at Rs 80,210 at the end of September 2019.

Bharti Infratel on Monday reported a 61% jump in its net profit to Rs 964 crore for the July-September quarter, compared with Rs 600 crore in the same period last year. The revenue of the company was down 1% to Rs 3,638 crore, against Rs 3,668 crore last year. The company, however, said figures for the July-September period are not comparable due to adoption of IND AS 116 with effect from April 1, 2019.

“Bharti Infratel has continued on the positive trend in quarterly net additions on both towers and co-locations during the quarter ended September 30, 2019. We continue to believe that there is a strong growth potential in telecom passive infrastructure in the country as telecom networks keep pace with the continuing exponential data consumption growth,” Akhil Gupta, chairman, Bharti Infratel, said.

Total towers stood at 93,421 at the end of September 2019, an increase of 1,298 towers as compared to September 2018. The total co-locations, however, declined to 173,406 for the reported period, compared with 174,512 last year. As a result of decline in co-locations, the average sharing factor came down to 1.86%, against 2.04% last year. The sharing revenue per tower per month stood at Rs 80,210 at the end of September 2019.