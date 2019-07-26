Bharti Infratel-Indus Towers merger may come up into being in August

The combined entity, with a portfolio of over 1.63 lakh towers, will have presence in all the 22 telecom circles in the country.

The merger of Bharti Infratel and Indus Towers is expected to be completed by the end of next month, creating the world’s second largest telecom tower company. The combined entity, with a portfolio of over 1.63 lakh towers, will have presence in all the 22 telecom circles in the country.

Speaking during the investors call, Bharti Infratel chairman Akhil Gupta said the merger is expected to be completed by August as all the permissions including that of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) are in place and only department of telecommunications’ (DoT) nod is required for enhancement of foreign direct investment limit.

China Tower, which is a joint venture of three telecom operators in China, is the largest tower company in the world by volume of towers. It is estimated to have more than 10 lakh towers. Bimal Dayal will be the CEO of the merged entity, which will be listed on stock exchanges as Bharti Infratel. After the completion of merger, there will be three big tower companies in India. Apart from Bharti Infratel, there will be Reliance-owned tower firm, which recently got an investment of Rs 25,215 crore from Canada’s Brookfield Asset Management and American Tower Corporation (ATC).

Currently Bharti Airtel holds a majority stake in Infratel but it is expected that the company may sell it to garner some cash. As per a recent Moody’s report, Airtel is expected to raise an additional $3.5 billion of cash through sale of a significant stake in its tower assets. Apart from Airtel, Vodafone Idea is also expected to sell its stake in the merged entity.

When the merger between Indus Towers and Infratel was announced in April last year, Airtel was to own have a 33.8% stake in the new entity, followed by Vodafone at 26.7%, Idea 7.1% and Providence 3.1%. The public shareholders will have the rest. Since August, 2018, Vodafone and Idea have merged and christened Vodafone Idea.