Bharti Infratel, Indus Towers merger gets NCLT nod

By: |
New Delhi | Published: June 2, 2019 12:55:39 PM

The National Company Law Tribunal has approved the planned merger of tower company Bharti Infratel with Indus Towers, according to a regulatory filing.

The proposed merger, which will create a mega tower company in India, will also require approval from the Telecom Department.

The National Company Law Tribunal has approved the planned merger of tower company Bharti Infratel with Indus Towers, according to a regulatory filing.

“…National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Chandigarh Bench, vide its order dated May 31, 2019, has sanctioned the scheme of amalgamation and arrangement between Indus Towers Ltd (Transferor Company) and Bharti Infratel Ltd (Transferee company) and their respective shareholders and creditors…,” Bharti Infratel said in a BSE filing.

The proposed merger, which will create a mega tower company in India, will also require approval from the Telecom Department.

“The scheme shall become effective on the date on which certified copy of the order of…NCLT is filed with Registrar of Companies upon fulfillment/waiver of other conditions prescribed in the scheme. The effective date will be communicated to the stock exchanges for further public dissemination as and when the scheme becomes effective,” it said.

Last year, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Group and Idea Cellular (now Vodafone Idea Ltd) had agreed on the merger that will create the largest mobile tower operator in the world, outside China.

The mega tower company born from the merger will have an estimated 1.63 lakh towers in 22 telecom service areas in the country.

Last month, Bharti and Vodafone Group had named Bimal Dayal as the chief executive officer of the tower company proposed to be formed from the merger of Indus Towers and Bharti Infratel and had said the merger process is in “advanced stage of completion”.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Bharti Infratel, Indus Towers merger gets NCLT nod
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
RAILWAYS DREAM RUN!
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
MG Hector bookings to officially commence from 4th June
MG Hector bookings to officially commence from 4th June
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Modi may not spend much on Swachh Bharat as social schemes near completion: PM’s advisor Ashima Goyal
Modi may not spend much on Swachh Bharat as social schemes near completion: PM’s advisor Ashima Goyal
Ferrari SF90 Stradale breaks cover: Ferrari’s first production plug-in hybrid
Ferrari SF90 Stradale breaks cover: Ferrari’s first production plug-in hybrid
Arun Jaitley’s stint as Finance Minister in Modi’s NDA-1; major hits and misses
Arun Jaitley’s stint as Finance Minister in Modi’s NDA-1; major hits and misses
Modi 2.0: Mergers, pruning of ministries on the cards; DPE may go to finance ministry
Modi 2.0: Mergers, pruning of ministries on the cards; DPE may go to finance ministry
Kia SP2I compact SUV spied in final production guise: Could be named the Seltos
Kia SP2I compact SUV spied in final production guise: Could be named the Seltos
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition