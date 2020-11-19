  • MORE MARKET STATS

Bharti Infratel, Indus Towers merger complete; VIL gets Rs 3,760 crore for 11.15% holding in Indus

By: |
November 19, 2020 10:15 PM

Vodafone Group will hold 28.12 per cent stake in the merged entity, while the holding of Airtel Group will be about 36.7 per cent. 

The merger of Bharti Infratel and Indus Towers to create a mega tower company has been completed, a regulatory filing said on Thursday.

The merger of Bharti Infratel and Indus Towers to create a mega tower company has been completed, and Vodafone Idea has received Rs 3,760.1 crore cash for its 11.15 per cent holding in Indus, a regulatory filing said on Thursday.

Vodafone Group will hold 28.12 per cent stake in the merged entity, while the holding of Airtel Group will be about 36.7 per cent.

Related News

“…the Board has allotted 757,821,804 equity shares of Rs 10 each to the Vodafone group and 87,506,900 equity shares of Rs 10 each to PS Asia Holding Investments (Mauritius) Limited (Providence) aggregating to 28.12 per cent and 3.25 per cent respectively in the post-issue share capital of the company,” Bharti Infratel said in the filing.

It further said the merger of Indus and Infratel “has been completed”, and added that Vodafone Idea has received cash consideration of Rs 3,760.1 crore for its 11.15 per cent shareholding in Indus.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Bharti Infratel Indus Towers merger complete VIL gets Rs 3760 crore for 11.15% holding in Indus
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Harsh Lodha removed as director of 4 MP Birla Group investment cos; moves court
2Mudra Yojana: PM Modi’s pet scheme disburses 93% of sanctioned loan amount in FY21 so far to MSEs
3Property registrations in Mumbai surge, but FY21 to be tough for realty sector: Crisil