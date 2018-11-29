Bharti Enterprises sells Future Retail’s shares worth around Rs 300 crore

By: | Published: November 29, 2018 10:14 PM

Edelweiss group firm Ecap Equities Ltd bought 16.5 lakh shares worth over Rs 87 crore while Edelweiss special opportunities fund purchased 40.43 lakh shares valuing Rs 212 crore.

future retailIn June, Bharti group entity Cedar Support offloaded 6 per cent stake in future retail for Rs 1,697 crore through open market transactions.

Bharti Enterprises Thursday sold over 57 lakh shares of Future Retail for around Rs 300 crore through open market operations. The shares were bought by Edelweiss group, according to the block deal data available with BSE. Bharti disposed of 56.93 lakh shares, amounting to 1.13 per cent stake in Kishor Biyani-led Future Retail.

The shares were offloaded at an average price of Rs 525.9 translating into a transaction of Rs 299.3 crore. Edelweiss group firm Ecap Equities Ltd bought 16.5 lakh shares worth over Rs 87 crore while Edelweiss special opportunities fund purchased 40.43 lakh shares valuing Rs 212 crore.

Shares of Future Retail closed at Rs 504.25, down by 4.23 per cent. In June, Bharti group entity Cedar Support offloaded 6 per cent stake in future retail for Rs 1,697 crore through open market transactions. Earlier in May 2015, Future Group had acquired Bharti Group’s retail business under the EasyDay chain in an all stock deal worth Rs 750 crore to create one of the biggest super market chains. Following the deal Bharti Group’s retail business had merged with Future Retail.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Bharti Enterprises sells Future Retail’s shares worth around Rs 300 crore
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
All about Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
On a Slippery Note!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition