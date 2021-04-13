Bharti-backed OneWeb inks MoU with Kazakhstan govt

The company has signed an MoU with the Kazakhstan government and local partners.

Bharti group-backed low earth orbit (LEO) satellite communications company OneWeb on Monday said it has partnered with the Kazakhstan government to accelerate connectivity in the country.

The company has signed an MoU with the Kazakhstan government and local partners. The MoU encompasses several areas of cooperation, including use of OneWeb’s low latency, high throughput satellite connectivity platform to provide broadband to remote and hard-to-reach rural communities, building a ground station to provide connectivity to Central Asian countries and localisation of the supply chain for OneWeb’s Low Earth Orbit satellites.

At the same time, OneWeb has now received its certificate of incorporation for OneWeb Kazakhstan registered in Astana International Financial Centre. This subsidiary company will facilitate the establishment of a Low Earth Orbit Centre of Excellence in the country and enable OneWeb’s service delivery across the whole of Central Asia.

OneWeb’s executive chairman and Bharti Enterprises chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal and OneWeb CEO Neil Masterson are in Kazakhstan to commemorate the 60th anniversary of Yuri Gagarin’s first orbit of the Earth and celebrate the occasion with a special OneWeb Launch mission patch.

“The government of Kazakhstan continues to see the importance of bridging the digital divide and enabling the digitisation of its economy using innovative and modern satellite technology. OneWeb has pledged to work together to bring about these opportunities for the country,” Mittal said.

Demonstrations of OneWeb’s connectivity services are planned for June in the country to showcase how OneWeb’s constellation of LEO satellites and user terminals provide high speed, low latency, seamless broadband connectivity.