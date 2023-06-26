Bharti Airtel’s CEO Ajay Chitkara quits, company announces leadership rejig

Telecom major Bharti Airtel on Monday announced that its CEO, Ajay Chitkara, has decided to move on from the company. He will continue with the company until the third week of August 2023, Bharti Airtel said in a regulatory filing. The telecom company also announced changes to its leadership team in Airtel Business. “Consequently, Airtel business will operate as three business and channel segments – Global business led by Vani Venkatesh, Domestic business led by Ganesh Lakshminarayanan, and Nxtra Data Centers led by Ashish Arora,” it said.

“Airtel business is a jewel in our overall portfolio and presents an exciting growth opportunity going forward. I am looking forward to working closely with Vani, Ganesh and Ashish to help scale this business,” said Gopal Vittal, MD and CEO, Bharti Airtel.

He further added, “I also want to acknowledge Ajay’s contributions. In his 23 long years with Airtel, Ajay has delivered significant impact. He has also built the Airtel Business into a strong force.”

Airtel is a global communications solutions provider with over 500 million customers in 17 countries across South Asia and Africa. While it is India’s largest integrated communications solutions provider, it is also the second largest mobile operator in Africa. Airtel’s retail portfolio includes high speed 4G/5G mobile broadband, Airtel Xstream Fiber that promises speeds up to 1 Gbps with convergence across linear and on-demand entertainment, streaming services spanning music and video, digital payments and financial services.

Earlier in May, the company had announced its fiscal fourth quarter results with Q4FY23 profit at Rs 3005.60 crore, up 49.7 per cent from Rs 2007.80 crore in the same quarter last year. It posted revenue from operations at Rs 36,009 crore, up 14.3 per cent from Rs 31,500.30 crore in the fourth quarter of FY22, backed by strong and consistent performance delivery across the portfolio.