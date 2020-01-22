Bharti Airtel, Western Union tie up for money transfer service

The partnership will enable Airtel Payments Bank customer to withdraw money from its authorised 5 lakh outlets.

Telecom major Bharti Airtel has partnered with money transfer firm Western Union, wherein the former’s payments bank customers can receive international remittances into their accounts, says a joint statement of the companies.

The agreement is only for receiving money in Airtel Payments Bank account in India and Airtel Money account in 14 African countries from Western Union.

“Collaborating with Western Union on these two flagship initiatives in both India and Africa reflects Bharti Airtel’s keen commitment to transform the quality of lives of millions of people across emerging and developing markets. We are delighted to contribute to the development of a sound and inclusive payments ecosystem in emerging markets to spur financial inclusion and economic growth,” Bharti Airtel Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal said.

The partnership will enable Airtel Payments Bank customer to withdraw money from its authorised 5 lakh outlets.

A Bharti Airtel official said that the service to withdraw money received through Western Union is operational at around 1 lakh outlets in India and it will become available across the country in the next few days.

As of September 30, 2019, Western Union money transfer included over 550,000 retail agent locations offering services in more than 200 countries and territories.