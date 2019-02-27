Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea may come together to take on Reliance Jio in optical fibre space

The proposal, if accepted, would shape up the single largest independent fibre company in the country.

In a bid to take on Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel has invited Vodafone Idea to partner in the independent optical fibre firm that it is putting in place. The proposal, if accepted, would shape up the single largest independent fibre company in the country. “We will have our fibre company in place by end of March and in that we have invited Vodafone to come and join,” Financial Express reported citing Bharti Enterprises Chairman’s interaction with a group of select journalists at the ongoing Mobile World Congress.

The given proposal is designed on the same lines as Indus Towers where Vodafone and Idea Cellular have stakes. Telesonic is a subsidiary of Airtel and a new structure would come into place if Vodafone accepts the proposal to pool together assets, he added.

The partnership is expected to assist Airtel to save on operational costs by slashing replication in the fibre network expansion.

At present, Bharti Airtel is creating Telesonic Networks to accomodate all of its 246,000 kilometres of fibre assets.

On being asked about a deal with Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Jio, Sunil Mittal said, “From our point of view, more the merrier… one fibre company will be perfect. We will first get the Vodafone thing going and will see after that”.

Bharti Enterprises Chairman also asked the government to reduce levies on the telecom sector, adding that the government has only given assurances and taken no action so far.

Meanwhile, Bharti Airtel posted a surprise profit of Rs 86 crore in the quarter ending December, supported by strong customer additions and expansion in mobile data volume. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 306 crore in the comparable quarter previous fiscal. The revenues for the given quarter came in at Rs 14,768 crore, declining by 2.3 per cent on-year on an underlying basis.