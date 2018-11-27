Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea halt Reliance Jio’s march in metros; key things to know

Telecom majors Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea have successfully managed to halt billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio's march in major metros in the latest quarter.
Telecom majors Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea have successfully managed to halt billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio’s march in major metros, according to data from Trai and analyst reports. Notably, Jio is still showing strong growth momentum in two-tier states and rural markets. Interestingly, Reliance Jio’s surging AGR (Adjusted Gross Revenue) comes on the back of its 4G coverage in C- category circles, where other players have not been able to launch similar services. RJio’s rural growth also got a major fillip after the launch of its latest Jio Phone 2 for just Rs 500, which also offers 4G services. We take a look at key stats to know from the latest quarter for Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone-Idea.
Key things to know about AGR’s in latest quarter
- In the July-September Jio was the market leader in 11 circles in terms of AGR. Out of the total of 11 circles, 7 were B circles, while the remaining 4 were C circles.
- Reliance Jio’s total AGR grew 15.9% on quarter. Robust growth of 19.9% was observed in case of C circles, while the growth in metros was flat.
- In the quarter ended September, Bharti Airtel emerged as the leader in 6 circles. Out of the total of 6 circles, 1 was in a metro, 3 were A circles, while the remaining 2 were C circles.
- Bharti Airtel’s total AGR dropped 3% on quarter. In 7 B & C cricles, the AGR dipped by 11%. Robust growth was observed in metros, as AGR in Delhi grew by 20.5% and in Mumbai, it grew by 21.6%.
- Vodafone-Idea was the leader in 5 circles– 2 in metro and A circle, and 1 B circle.
- Vodafone-Idea’s total AGR fell 6.2% in the latest quarter. The firm has posted robust growth in Delhi with AGR growing at 27.3% on quarter. However, in all other 21 circles, the firm’s AGR declined.
