Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea halt Reliance Jio’s march in metros; key things to know

Mukesh Ambani-led RJio’s rural growth got a major fillip after the launch of its latest Jio Phone 2 for just Rs 500, which also offers 4G services.

Telecom majors Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea have successfully managed to halt billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio’s march in major metros, according to data from Trai and analyst reports. Notably, Jio is still showing strong growth momentum in two-tier states and rural markets. Interestingly, Reliance Jio’s surging AGR (Adjusted Gross Revenue) comes on the back of its 4G coverage in C- category circles, where other players have not been able to launch similar services. RJio’s rural growth also got a major fillip after the launch of its latest Jio Phone 2 for just Rs 500, which also offers 4G services. We take a look at key stats to know from the latest quarter for Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone-Idea.

Key things to know about AGR’s in latest quarter