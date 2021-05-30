Bharti Airtel upgrades its network in North East by adding 10 Mhz spectrum in 2300 Mhz band

Airtel had acquired the 10 Mhz spectrum for North East during the recent auctions conducted by the Government of India

Leading telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Sunday said it has upgraded its mobile network in North East by adding 10 Mhz spectrum in the 2300 Mhz band for offering the “best experience” to its customers. The new addition will enable improved network availability and data speed as more and more people access high speed data services from their smart devices, the company said in a statement.

“Airtel has deployed an additional 10 Mhz spectrum in the 2300 Mhz band along with advance network software tools across its network in the region to significantly bolster high speed data capacity,” it added.

Airtel had acquired the 10 Mhz spectrum for North East during the recent auctions conducted by the Government of India and with this fresh spectrum, the company has the largest spectrum bank of 70 Mhz in the region, the statement claimed.

“With its diverse spectrum holdings across 2300/2100/1800/900 bands, the company is well positioned to serve the growing demand for high speed data services and its network is fully ready for 5G,” Airtel claimed.

Airtel has also deployed advanced network technologies and tools such as pre-5G Massive MIMO, 4G Advanced and Carrier Aggregation to step up high speed network capacity and coverage, it added.

Commenting on the development, Bharti Airtel Chief Executive Officer (Assam and North East) Sovan Mukherjee said, “We are aggressively expanding our network in North East by investing in new spectrum and network upgrades to provide a world-class experience to our customers.

“With the new deployment in the 2300 Mhz band, we have addressed the surging demand for high speed data in the region by building network capacity for a future ready network.”

Following the pandemic, the adoption of the work from home and online classes, video streaming has witnessed a massive surge, the company opined. “Airtel’s intervention to build additional capacities will go a long way in helping customers stay connected,” the company stated.