Bharti Airtel to pay May salaries of staff of retail, distribution partners; says things will spring back soon

Bharti Airtel will pay the May salaries of around 30,000 employees who are employed by its retail partners as India’s third largest telecom operator looks to help the staff tide over “tough times” and impact of the lockdown during the month. “This extended lockdown has also reduced your returns during May, as it was for the month of April. In order to help you tide over this tough time, like in the month of April, we are extending a one-time support for the month of May as well,” Manu Sood, Hub CEO (Upper North) of Bharti Airtel, said in a note, PTI reported. The company said that there has been an evident decline in businesses across sectors and many categories in the worst ways due to the coronavirus situation. Bharti Airtel has asked its partners to disburse base monthly pay to all their staff for May.

This is not the first time that Airtel has disbursed salaries of those employed by its distribution partners and retail franchisee network. Earlier, it had also disbursed April salaries for employees.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus pandemic has affected many businesses and Bharti Airtel said that the telecom industry is acting as a facilitator for keeping the nation and its customers connected “during these tough times”. However, things are likely to normalise soon and Sunil Mittal Bharti led company hopes that it will bounce back soon and “win in the market place”. “We all are going through an unprecedented situation and with the lockdown that got extended for the months of April and May, we have already seen a lot of impact on our business,” Manu Sood said. Apart from the situation presented by coronavirus, Bharti Airtel has also been facing the heat of declining subscriber numbers due to Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio.