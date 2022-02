Bharti Airtel did not disclose the price of the transaction.

Bharti Airtel said on Friday it has agreed to buy 4.7% stake in infrastructure firm Indus Towers from rival Vodafone for cash, the company said in a statement. The money paid will be used by Vodafone to clear Vodafone Idea’s pending dues to Indus Towers itself, per the terms of the deal, the statement said. Bharti Airtel did not disclose the price of the transaction.