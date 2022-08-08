scorecardresearch

Bharti Airtel Q1 profit rises five-fold to Rs 1,607 crore

The company’s revenue rose 24 per cent to Rs 23,319 crore in June 2022 quarter from Rs 18,828.4 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Written by PTI
The company had posted a profit of Rs 283.5 crore in the year-ago period. (File/Reuters)

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Monday reported an over five-fold rise in its consolidated profit to Rs 1,607 crore for the first quarter ended June 30.

The company had posted a profit of Rs 283.5 crore in the year-ago period.

Its consolidated revenue from operations increased by about 22 per cent to Rs 32,805 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 26,854 crore a year ago.

The company’s revenue rose 24 per cent to Rs 23,319 crore in June 2022 quarter from Rs 18,828.4 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Bharti Airtel’s mobile services revenue in India grew 27 per cent year-on-year to Rs 18,220 crore for the first quarter from Rs 14,305.6 crore.

