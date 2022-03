“Over the last four months, Airtel has cleared INR 24,334 crores of its deferred spectrum liabilities much ahead of scheduled maturities,” the company said.

Bharti Airtel said on Friday it has prepaid Rs 8,815 crore to the government to clear its deferred liabilities related to spectrum that the company acquired in 2015 auctions. The prepayment is for instalments that were due in the financial year 2027 and 2028, the company added. “Over the last four months, Airtel has cleared INR 24,334 crores of its deferred spectrum liabilities much ahead of scheduled maturities,” the company said in a filing to the stock exchange.